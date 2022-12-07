AP EAPCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Pharmacy Courses Today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is all set to release the seat allotment result of Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the seat allotment result at the official website — eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

The seat allotment result is specifically for the pharmacy courses that fall under the AP EAPCET 2022 exam.

AP EAPCET 2022: How to check seat allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website — eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for the seat allotment list/ result.

Step 3: Key in the required credentials to login.

Step 4: The seat allotment list will be available on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

Counseling for the initial round began on December 2 according to the approved schedule. Candidates will be required to self-report online and then physically report to the designated universities from December 7 to 9, 2022, following the release of the round 1 seat distribution list.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the result of the candidates who have applied for admission to BPharmacy/Pharm-D courses in the MPC stream. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the AP EAPCET 2022 web counselling need to report online and at the designated college between December 7 and December 9, 2022.

Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test, commonly called as EAMCET, is an entrance examination held separately in the Indian states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for admission into various colleges across both the states in the streams of Engineering, Medicine and Agriculture.

