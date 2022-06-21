AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result Date & Time Announced: When & Where to Check BIEAP 12th Marks

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), AP will announce the class 11 and class 12 or Intermediate first and second-year results tomorrow, June 22. The results will be announced via a press briefing at 12:30. Soon after the announcement, students will be able to check their scores online at manbadi.co.in, indiaresult.com, bie.ap.gov.in, and News18.com.

To check their scores directly at News18.com, students need to visit the website and fill the form below. News18.com will also run LIVE coverage of results to help offer the latest updates on the AP Inter results to students, parents, and teachers. To check marks, students will need their roll number and date of birth as mentioned on the AP Inter hall ticket. This facility will be activated at as soon as the results are announced.

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botcha Satyanaryan will release the results along with BIEAP chairperson. The results of both general and vocational courses of IPE 2022 will be announced tomorrow. Results will also be available at the Exam Results ap and websites - examresults.ap.nic.in. The announcement will be made at Vijayawada.

AP Inter Results 2022: List of Websites to Check Score

examresults.ap.nic.in

results.bie.ap.gov.in

results.apcfss.in

bie.ap.gov.in

Manabadi.co.in

Last year, AP Inter has been declaring 100% results based on an alternative mode of assessment as exams were canceled due to the pandemic. In 2020, as many as 59% of over 3 lakh students passed AP inter-first year and 63% of nearly 3 lakh passed AP Inter second year exams. Students need at least 33% marks to be able to pass the exams.

In 2019, 60% of students passed AP Inter first year and 72% passed AP Inter second year exams. In both the first and second years, the pass percentage of girls was higher with as many as 64% of girls and 56% of boys passing AP Inter first year and 75% f girls and 68% of boys passing the second year of exams.

