AP Inter Exams 2022 Postponed to Begin Day After JEE Main

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), Andhra Pradesh has rescheduled AP Inter board exams 2022 after the board exams had clashed with the national-level engineering entrance exam - JEE Main 2022. The AP Inter exams which were to begin from April 9 and conclude on April 28 have now been postponed to begin from April 22. The JEE Main 2022 session 1 is scheduled to be held from April 16 to 21.

The exams will be held a day after the engineering entrance. A large section of students had taken to the Twitter demanding postponement of the engineering entrance exams claiming that they will have very limited or no days left to prepare for the next exam if the schedule remained the same. Students want the engineering entrance to be held in May.

AP Inter First Year Exams

April 22: Langauge 1

April 25: English

April 27: Mathematics, Botany, Civics

April 29: History, Zoology, Mathematics IB

May 2: Chemistry, Commerce, Sociology, fine arts, music

May 9: Public administration, Logical paper, Bridge course maths

May 11: Moden language, Geography

BIEAP Inter 2nd Year

April 23: Second Langauge

April 26: English

April 28: Mathematic, Botany, Civics

April 30: Mathematics IIB, Zoology, History

May 5: Physics, Economics

May 7: Chemistry, Commerce, Sociology, fine arts, Music

May 10: Public administration, bridge course

May 13: Moden language, Geography

Students need to obtain at least 35 marks to be considered to pass AP Inter exams. Every year over five lakh students take the AP Inter second year exams. This year too the number is expected to remain the same.

AP Inter students also get grades for their performance in board exams. Those who obtain 91 per cent marks or above will get an A1 grade. To pass, one needs to obtain at least a D grade which is equivalent to marks in the range of 40-35. In TS Inter all students were promoted with a 100 per cent pass percentage this year.

Last year, AP Board did not hold exams for class 12 or Inter students, and for the first time in the history of BIEAP, the pass percentage is at 100 per cent.

