AP Inter Hall Ticket for Practical Exams at bie.ap.gov.in, Steps to Download

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has released the hall tickets or admit cards for the class 12 practical exams at its official website bie.ap.gov.in.

The AP Inter second year exams which were to begin from April 9 and conclude on April 28 have now been postponed to begin from April 22. The JEE Main 2022 session 1 is scheduled to be held from April 16 to 21.

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2022: How to Download

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the official website, bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link on the official website

Step 3: Log-in using roll number

Step 4: Admit card available, download

Exams will be conducted amid social distancing norms. Students need to pass both the theory as well as practical exams in order to pass a subject. The hall tickets will have exam dates, exam venues, and the time allotted to students to appear for the exam. It will also have important instructions to be followed by a student.

Students need to obtain at least 35 marks to be considered to pass AP Inter exams. Every year over five lakh students take the AP Inter second year exams. This year too the number is expected to remain the same.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.