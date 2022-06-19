AP Inter Result Expected Soon: Websites to Check BSIEP 12th Marks

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will soon declare the AP Intermediate 2022 results for the 1st and 2nd years. It is likely that the results will be announced in the coming week, however, the board is yet to share an official statement regarding the result date. Once the result is out students will be able to check their scores on the official website, bie.ap.gov.in, once available.

After the result is declared, the information mentioned on admit cards such as roll number need to be used to view the results. Therefore students must keep these handy. Students must remember that AP BIE will only make the digital scorecards available for the results.

The Intermediate exams were conducted from May 6 to May 24 this year. According to media reports, approximately 4.7 lakh pupils had registered for the concerned examinations and roughly 4,64,756 lakh appeared in them.

It can be expected that the Andhra Pradesh Board might announce the AP Inter Result around 12 pm since it had earlier announced the AP SSC Result 2022 during the same time, claim media reports.

Once the result is out students can check their scorecard through these following websites. List is here.

examresults.ap.nic.in

results.bie.ap.gov.in

results.apcfss.in

bie.ap.gov.in

Manabadi.co.in

AP Intermediate Result 2022: Passing marks

To clear these exams students in the 1st and 2nd year have to secure more than 33 marks in each subject. It is to be noted that the students, who score more than 90 percent will be entitled to get scholarships from the state government and their names will also get published in the topper’s list. Usually, the education board declares the 1st and 2nd-year results together. However, this time it is not confirmed whether their results will be declared together or separately.

It is recommended that all students keep an eye on the website of the Andhra Pradesh education board for updates.

