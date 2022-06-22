AP Inter Results 2022 at bie.ap.gov.in: Marks Needed to Pass, Websites to Check Score

As many as 4,64,756 students who took the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate or AP Inter exams will be able to get their scores today! The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, commonly known as BIEAP, will release the marks memos online. The detailed mark sheets will only be available to download after the state education minister announces the result via a press conference at 12:30 PM.

In an online result, it is essential that students refer to the official and correct resources. Last year, hours after the official announcement, the link to check marks was not available. To avoid any delays, students can directly check their scores with News18.com. As BIEAP and News18 have partnered, the results once announced can be accessed by filling the form below -

Students can also refer to the official website, bie.ap.gov.in. The results will also be available at alternative but verified sources. If you are anticipating results while sitting at home. This list is for you -

— examresults.ap.nic.in

— results.bie.ap.gov.in

— results.apcfss.in

— bie.ap.gov.in

— Manabadi.co.in

— News18.com

Reuslts will also be available via mobile apps. Here’s the list -

— Kaizala Mobile App

— APCM connect

— AP Fiber TV

— People’s First Mobile App

The most awaited aspect of the marks memos is the marks obtained by students. The examinees need to secure at least 35 per cent marks to be considered as passed. Those having 90+ marks will be listed in merit list and will be eligible to get scholarship.

The prinout of online marksheet will act as provisional marksheet. While students will be able to apply for education based on it, while being enrolled, official marksheet will be needed. The official marksheet will be based on the provisional one. Thus, students need to check and ensure details in marksheet inlcuding anme, spelling, calcualations etc is correct. In case of any problem, students need to raise concerns with ourbieap@gamil.com or WhatsApp at 9391282578.

BIE AP exams were conducted from May 6 to May 24. Usually the results are announced in one’s month. This time, it took about 28 days. It is one of the fastest results for AP Inter.

