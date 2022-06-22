AP Inter Results 2022: Fewer Kids to Pass & Other Predictions to Know Before BIEAP Results

As nearly 10 lakh students are all set to get their results for the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate exams or AP Inter exams. Education experts are making many predictions. The first being that fewer kids will be able to get through the AP Inter results this year. This means, the pass percentage for BIEAP will come down from its highest-ever peak last year. Not just with AP but most of the state boards have seen a dip in pass percentage this year; considering they had not held exams last year and a different assessment strategy was followed.

AP Inter Pass Percentage to be in Over 70%: Going by the past year’s trends, one can expect the pass percentage to be over 70%. Further, the pass percentage of inter second year or 12th students could be higher than that of class 11 or inter-first-year students. In most boards, the pass percentages have dropped from 2021 but have remained over those in past years including 2020 and 2019. If that happens with AP results too then the pass percentage could be over 70%.

2021 2020 2019 AP Inter First Year 100% 59% 60% AP Inter Second Year 100% 63% 72%

Websites Likely to Crash: The official website, bie.ap.gov.in has been down since last night when the result was announced. Now, around two hours to go for the official announcement, the website is yet to work. This is likely because of the students and parents awaiting results. Going by predictions, it is likely that students could continue to face the glitch and results could not be available at the website. Hope this works out but in case it doesn’t, students can check their marks.

TS SSC, TS Inter Result Date: As News18.com had earlier reported that TS SSC results could be expected by June 25. This was based on information from the AP Education Department, however, now with AP Inter results being announced today, there is likely to be clarity on TS SSC result date but also the TS Inter result dates will be announced soon. Usually, TS and AP announce results days apart. BIEAP is announcing AP Inter results in 2022 in a record time. The exams concluded on May 24 and within a month the results are being announced.

Error in Results: While BIEAP takes full care of announcing authentic and correct results, there can be chances that there is an error in your result or you can get in touch with the authorities at the earliest. Further, students need to check, cross-check and verify their marks memos to rule out any mistakes. Basic things to check include calculations, spellings, personal details, subjects, and exam center location among others.

AP Results Inter 2022