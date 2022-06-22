LIVE: AP Inter Results 2022 at bie.ap.gov.in, news18.com, manabadi.co.in: Steps to get Marks Memo Online, via Phone

AP Inter Results 2022 LIVE Updates: With about 30 mins to go for the press conference, students awaiting results are asking - how to get marks sheet, especially when the official website of the board isn’t responsive for the longest of time. There are many ways to check the results in both online and offline methods, with or without an official website. Here is all you need to know.

AP Inter LIVE Updates

To check results, first students should know all the official addresses. BIEAP will release its official result at its website, bie.ap.gov.in. The website was down ever since the announcement of the result dates last night. Now, hour ahead of the result, the website has started working and it shows, “results soon"

Apart from BIEAP, other websites hosting results at news18.com, manabadi.co.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, and results.apcfss.in. Students can directly check results at News18.com by filling the form below -

The facility will be activated as soon as the results are announced via the press conference. Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botcha Satyanaryan will release the results along with BIEAP chairperson. The results of both general and vocational courses of IPE 2022. It is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM.

AP Inter Results at bie.a.gov.in: How to Check

Step 1: Visit bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the official website

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Hall ticket will be available, download

AP Inter Results Available via SMS

Students can check their marks via phone in two ways, first via SMS -

To do so, students need to type APGEN2 for inter second and APGEN1 for inter-first-year results. Here is a step wise procedure -

Step 1: Open the SMS body and type APGEN2 (space) roll number

Step 2: Send to 5626

Step 3: You will receive your BIEAP inter result as a reply to the message.

Students can also refer to mobile-based applications including Kaizala Mobile App, APCM connects, AP Fiber TV, People’s First Mobile App, and DigiLocker website and mobile app.

AP Inter Results 2022 at digilocker.gov.in

Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in through any internet browser or install the app

Step 2: Look for the ‘Education’ section on the homepage of the website and click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new tab where a list of education boards and universities will appear.

Step 4: Search for ‘Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh’ or BIEAP

Step 5: Sign in

Step 6: Enter your roll number and other relevant details. Submit

Step 7: The result document will open on a new page

What to Check in Results? How to Ensure Online Marksheet is Correct?

Downloading the result is not enough, students need to ensure that the marks memo so downloaded is error-free. Students need to check at these these basic points -

— Name

— Spelling

— Exma Centre, School Name

— Grades Corresponding to Marks

— Marks calculation

— Pass Fail status

This is what online mark sheet will look like

AP Inter Results 2022: Keep Hall Ticket Handy

Irrespective of which mode the students chose to see their results, the marks will be available only after filling the details online. The credentials should be the same as the ones mentioned on admit card. Usually, the students are asked to fill roll number and date of birth.

While BIEAP takes full care of announcing authentic and correct results, there can be chances that there is an error in your result or you can get in touch with the authorities at the earliest.

AP Inter Date & Time Announcement Notice

Last year, AP Inter has been declaring 100% results based on an alternative mode of assessment as exams were canceled due to the pandemic. In 2020, as many as 59% of over 3 lakh students passed AP inter-first year and 63% of nearly 3 lakh passed AP Inter second year exams.

