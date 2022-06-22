AP Inter Results 2022 Worse Than Pre-Pandemic, Drops to a Six-Year Low, Krishna Best Performing District

The Andhra Pradesh Inter Results 2022 are out! As many as 54% of students who appeared for the AP inter first year exams have passed it while in AP second year, the pass percentage is at 61%. This is a new low for the BIEAP. Last year, board had declared all students as passed based on an alternative mode of assessment as exams could not be held due to covid-19. While it was expected that the results will be lower than 2021, the pass percentage has dipped below the pre-pandemic levels too.

In 2019 too, 60% of first year and 72% of second year students had passed the AP Inter exams. In fact, it is the lowest pass percentage in the past six years.

Gender-wise, girls have performed better than boys. As many as 60% of girls passed AP inter first year while only 49% of boys who took the 11th exam could pass it. In AP Inter second year, 68% of girls and only 54% of boys who took AP 12th exams passed it.

AP Inter Results 2022: District-wise Performance

District-wise, Krishna has the highest pass percentage with 72% of students from the region clearing the exam. The lowest pass percentage has been recorded from Kadapa where only 50% of students could clear the test.

District 1st Year Pass Percentage Krishna 69% Guntur 63% Visakhapatnam 59% Nellore 58% West Godavari 57% East Godavari 51% Chittoor 51% Prakasam 51% Kurnool 47% Srikakulam 46% Ananthapur 46% Vizianagaram 42% Kadapa 41%

Krishna tops again in AP Inter second-year results. At the bottom spot there is a tie among Vizianagaram and Kadapa with both having only half (50%) of students from the area cracking the AP Inter second-year exams.

District 2nd Year Pass Percentage Krishna 72% Guntur 68% Nellore 67% Visakhapatnam 65% West Godavari 64% Prakasam 59% Chittoor 58% East Godavari 58% Srikakulam 57% Kurnool 55% Ananthapur 55% Vizianagaram 50% Kadapa 50%

AP Education Minister Botcha Satyanarana announced the results for both AP inter first and second-year students. As many as 4.45 lakh students took the APInter first year exam while 4.23 lakh students had appeared for the AP Inter second year results. The exams were held in March.

Candidates who are unhappy with their scores can apply for recounting and supply of scanned copy cum re-verification of valued answer scripts. The facility will begin from June 25 to July 5. Further, stduents who could not pass the exam, can also take supplementary exams from August 3 to 12.

