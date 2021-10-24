AP Inter Supplementary Results 2021 Declared at bie.ap.gov.in

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has declared the Intermediate supplementary result 2021 on its official website at bie.ap.gov.in as well as on manabadi.co.in. Candidates who had appeared for the supplementary exam can check their results using their registration number and password. The board has declared the results of both first-year and second-year students.

>AP Inter supplementary result 2021: How to check

Step 1. Visit the official site of BIEAP or manabadi

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the AP Inter supplementary result 2021 link

Advertisement

Step 3. Enter the required login details such as registration number and password

Step 4. The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Check the result and download it for further use

After receiving the result, students need to carefully check the marks, their names, and all other details. In case of any discrepancy, they need to report to the authorities immediately. The reevaluation process for the answer sheet will begin from October 26 up till November 2.

As many as 3,24,800 students from general and vocational courses appeared for the first-year exam while 14,950 students appeared for the second year AP Inter supplementary exam 2021. The exams were conducted by following all COVID-19 related protocols including wearing masks, sanitiser, and social distancing.

The AP board had conducted the supplementary exam for candidates who were not satisfied with the final result declared on July 23. Due to the cancellation of the exam as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the final result was calculated on the basis of the marks obtained in classes 10 and 11. While 70 per cent weightage was given to class 11 marks, 30 per cent to class 10 scores. The BIEAP had recorded a pass percentage of 100 per cent, which was the first time in the history of the board.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.