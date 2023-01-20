AP LAWCET, PGLCET Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registration Begins, Know how to Apply

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has begun the online registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) and State Post Graduate Common Law Entrance Test (AP PGLCET) round 2 counselling today, 20 January 2023.

Students who secured a valid AP LAWCET or PGLCET rank card can apply for round 2 counselling by registering themselves at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in. On January 19, APSCHE released the round 2 schedules for AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET counselling 2023. According to the official schedule, the last date to register for AP LAWCET and PGLCET round 2 counselling is tomorrow, 21 January.

While applying for the AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET round 2 counselling processes, candidates from the OC and BC category need to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,000. Those from the SC, ST, and PH categories have to pay Rs 500 as counselling registration fees. It is to be noted that the payment for the counselling process needs to be made online using credit card, debit card, or net banking.

AP LAWCET/PGLCET Counselling: How to Register

Step 1: Go to lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: Look for and click on the ‘New Registration’ tab

Step 3: Candidates can log in by entering the required details mentioned in the application form

Step 4: Then upload all the necessary documents and make the payment for the AP LAWCET/PGLCET 2022 counselling fee

Step 5: Save and download the fee payment confirmation form

Step 6: Keep a printout of the AP LAWCET/PGLCET 2022 counselling form for future reference.

AP LAWCET/PGLCET counselling: List of documents required

-AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2022 rank card, hall ticket, and mark sheets

-Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificate

-A valid id card including Aadhaar card, voter card, EWS certificate, and others.

AP LAWCET/PGLCET counselling: Important dates

1. Registration begins from 20 January to 21 January 2023

2. Verification of uploaded certificates begins from 20 January to 21 January 2023

3. The web options selection begins from 22 January to 23 January 2023

4. The change of web options entry on 23 January 2023

5. Allotment of seats commences from 25 January 2023

6. Self-Reporting and reporting at colleges by candidates begins from 27 January to 31 January 2023.

