AP PGCET 2022 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Today at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in

The phase 2 seat allotment result of the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Commence Entrance Test (AP PGCET) 2022 will be released today by Yogi Vermana University, Andhra Pradesh. Candidates who had appeared in the exam and registered for the counselling process can check the result by visiting the official site – pgcet-sche.aptonline.in, by keying their application number and date of birth.

Candidates must know that the AP PGCET 2022 allotment result will be released on the basis of selection entered by the student during the allotment web option submission process. The web counselling is for admissions into the first year of various PG courses MA, MCom, MSc, MCJ, MJMC, MLib ISc, MEd, MPEd, MSc Tech, etc in the academic year 2022-23.

AP PGCET 2022 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result: How to check

Step 1-Visit the official website of AP PGCET 2022, website

Step 2 - Click on the option of counseling allotment result

Step 3 – Enter the credentials like roll number, qualifying exam hall ticket no., mobile number, and date of birth for the result.

Step 4 - The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5 - Take a screenshot or printout of the AP PGCET result for future reference.

After checking the seat allotment result, candidates will be assigned a seat of their choice may complete self-certification and report to their assigned college, complete enrollment, and submit the required fees in the online mode. For SC, ST, PwBD category, the fees is Rs 500 and for OC and BC applicants, the fees is Rs 700.

As per the notification, candidates who have already registered by paying the registration fee for the first phase of counselling need not register again. With the same registration, they are eligible to choose web options in the second and final phase of counselling. At the time of reporting, the applicants must have their original documents, certificates, and payment receipt copies.

