AP PGECET 2022 Registrations Begin at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, How to Apply

The Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2022 application forms have been released by the Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The last date to apply without late fee is June 14.

Candidates will be allowed to correct the particulars of their application form between June 28 to July 2. The varsity will issued the admit card for the AP PGECET on July 9. The exam will be held from July 18 and July 20 in two shifts — the first one from 10 am to noon and the second from 3 pm to 5 pm.

AP PGECET 2022: How to Apply

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the official website AP PGECET

Step 2: Register yourself using required credentials

Step 3: Fill in the application fee, upload documents

Step 4: Pay the application fee online. Submit

Step 5: Download and save the confirmation page

AP PGECET 2022: Application Fee

To apply for AP PGECET 2022, candidates belonging to general category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,200 while those belonging to the OBC category will have to pay Rs 900. While SC and ST candidates will have to pay Rs 700.

Advertisement

AP PGECET 2022: Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Marking Scheme

Advertisement

AP PGECET 2022 exam will have multiple-choice question. It will be held for a duration of two hours in the computer based test mode. It will have 120 questions and a total of 120 marks. Candidates will be awarded 1 mark for each correct answer marked by them in the exam and there will be no deduction of marks for incorrect answers. The exam will be held in the English medium only.

The syllabus varies for each PG course. It includes the graduation level syllabus of that particular subject. Candidates will have to score a minimum of 25 per cent marks or 30 marks out of 120, to clear the exam. The preliminary answer key will be released on July 21 an the window to raise objection will be opened till July 24. The result date will be announced in due course of time.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.