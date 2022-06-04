AP SSC 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Know When, Where & How to Get BSEAP SSC Marks Memo

AP SSC 10th Result 2022 declared LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will be declaring one of the most awaited results of the season – AP SSC or AP 10th class results. According to the official communication by the board the results will be declared at 11 am via a press conference. Read More
This year, BSEAP like other boards has decided to not release the merit list. The merit list has top-scoring students. Last year too merit list was not released.
— bse.ap.gov.in
— bseap.org
— manabadi.co.in
— rtgs.ap.gov.in
— results.apcfss.in
— bieap.gov.in
The BSEAP will be declaring the class 10 or SSC results today. The results will be announced by state education minister via a media briefing after which it will be available for students to check at the official website, bseap.gov.in. Nearly 6 lakh students will be checking their result today. As per the official notice, result will be out by 11 am.
After last year’s 100% result, the pass percentage is likely to dip. Those who clear SSC will be allowed to take admission to BSIEAP first year. To pass the AP 10th exams, students need to score at least 33 per cent marks. Students will also get grades for their performance. Those who obtain 91 and above marks will get an A1 grade, those obtaining scores in the range of 81-90 marks will get an A2 grade, while 71-80 marks will get students a B1 grade, 61-70 marks will get a student B2 grade. To pass a student needs a minimum of 35 marks or a grade D.
