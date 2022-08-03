AP SSC Supplementary Results 2022 Today: How to Check 10th Marks

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSE AP) will release the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or class 10 supplementary results 2022 today, August 3. State Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana will announce the SSC supplementary exam results anytime soon. Students who took the exams will be able to check their scores on the official websites - bse.ap.gov.in, or manabadi.com. To view their scores, students would need to use their details like hall ticket numbers.

As per past trends, BSE AP publishes the AP SSC supplementary result within 15-20 days of conducting the exam. In order to go to the next standard, students have to secure at least 35 per cent in each subject and in aggregate. Furthermore, those who fail in the supplementary exam will have to repeat the year and sit for the SSC exams again in 2023.

AP SSC Supplementary Results 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP board

Step 2. When you land on the homepage, navigate to the ‘AP SSC Supply Result 2022’ link and click on it.

Step 3. Then a login page would appear in front of your computer screen.

Step 4. Enter the required login credentials and click on the get results button.

Step 5. Now, your marksheet will get displayed.

Step 6. Download and make a copy of it for future reference.

After receiving the results online, candidates must take a printout of the marksheet. Further, they need to ensure it is error-free. Students will have to cross check a few things on the AP 10th result. This includes spelling of name of the student, correct application number, subjects names, marks and grades. They must also check the percentage calculation is correct for subject-wise marks. In case of any error on the marksheet, report to the school authorities.

This year, the exams took place from July 6 to July 15. The AP SSC result was declared on June 6. As many as 64.02 per cent of students have cleared the exam this year. A total of 6,21,799 students had appeared for the exams. Of these, 3,02,474 were girls and 3,63,000 were boys.

