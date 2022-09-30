AP TET 2022 Result Out at aptet.apcfss.in, Know How to Download Scorecard

The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh has declared AP TET result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET 2022 can check their marks and download the results through the official website at aptet.apcfss.in. The AP TET 2022 result has been declared for paper I A and B and paper II A and B.

Earlier the result was scheduled to be released on September 14, but was later postponed. The examination was conducted from August 6 to August 21 in two shifts — the first one from 9:30 AM to 12 noon and the second one from 2:30 PM to 5 PM. The exam conducting authority released provisional answer keys and allowed candidates to raise objections to it till September 7. The final answer key of the exam was scheduled to be out on September 12.

Also read | NExT Exam in September 2024 as Govt Invokes NMC Act Provision

Advertisement

AP TET 2022 Result: How to check

Step 1. Go to the official website- aptet.apcfss.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the APTET result 2022 link

Step 3. A new login page would open

Step 4. Key in your login credentials and submit

Step 5. AP TET result 2022 would appear on the screen

Step 6. Check and download the result

Step 7. Take a printout for future references

Read| REET 2022 Result Declared: Know How to Check Scores, Qualifying Marks

AP TET 2022 Result: Qualifying Marks

Advertisement

To qualify for AP TET 2022, candidates are required to secure 60 per cent or above marks, for candidates belonging to BC category candidates are required to secure 50 per cent and above marks, while SC, ST, differently abled, ex-servicemen category candidates are required to attain 40 per cent and above marks. Candidates who qualify for the AP TET 2022 paper will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 and the candidates who clear the AP TET paper 2 will be eligible to teach classes 6 to 8.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here