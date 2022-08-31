Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh will release AP TET 2022 answer key today, on August 31. The Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test answer key will be released and will be available on the official site of AP TET - aptet.apcfss.in.

Those who appeared for the APTET 2022 can also calculate their probable result with the help of the APTET 2022 answer key. These are preliminary answer keys and students will get a window to raise objections. The window will open on September 1 and will close on September 7, 2022.

Read| Job Alert: From DRDO to TNPSC, List of Jobs to Apply This Week

Advertisement

The objectives so raised will be studied and if any changes, will be accepted and reflected in the final answer key. The APTET final answer key will be released on September 12. The result is expected to be out on September 14.

AP TET 2022 Answer Key: How to download

Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the answer key through these simple steps.

Step 1. Visit the official site of APTET - aptet.apcfss.in.

Step 2. Click on AP TET 2022 Answer Key link available on the home page.

Step 3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4. Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Check the answer key and download the page.

Step 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for future needs.

The examination was conducted from August 6 to August 21, 2022. It was a computer Based Test in two shifts: 9.30 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 to 5.00 PM. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of APTET.

Advertisement

The exam was held across all 13 Districts in Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai and Odissa.

Candidates who qualify the exam will be able to apply for the post of Teachers for Classes 1 to 5 and Class 6 to 8 in schools of the State Government, Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad Schools, Private Aided Schools, and Private unaided schools in Andhra Pradesh State.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here