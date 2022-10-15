APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: 10 Best Inspirational Quotes by the Missile Man of India

APJ ABDUL KALAM BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: We remember Dr Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, or simply APJ Abdul Kalam, as the 11th President of India, an aerospace scientist whose contribution to missile development in India and the country’s space program at ISRO earned him the moniker “Missile Man of India." He was a beloved public figure, who was affectionately called the ‘People’s President." Dr Kalam was also known for his advocacy of children’s education.

ALSO READ: Happy World Students’ Day 2022: Best Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Photos and WhatsApp Status to Share on APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary

Advertisement

To celebrate his 91st birth anniversary, we share some of his most impactful and memorable quotes:

“Art is a way to encourage the process and experience of creative thinking." “Thinking is progress. Non-thinking is stagnation of the individual, organisation and the country. Thinking leads to action. Knowledge without action is useless and irrelevant. Knowledge with action converts adversity into prosperity." “Discover the essence of your own self and build upon it. You must be a first grade version of yourself instead of being a second grade version of somebody else." “The sense of discrimination between oneself and others is delusion. Treating females as inferior is the worst form of delusion." “If women can succeed only by emulating men, I think it is a great loss. The aim is not only for women to succeed but also to keep their feminine essence and let that influence society." “Youth should not accept any compromise or lower their sights. A society that makes its youth crawl in conformity and enforces dogmas on their aspirations can never flourish." “Determination is the power that sees us through all our frustrations and obstacles. It helps in building our willpower which is the very basis of success." “There is no success without failure. Failures are just intermittent blockades. Success is the final destination." “Unless India stands up to the world, no one will respect us. In this world, fear has no place. Only strength respects strength." “When you speak, speak the truth; perform when you promise; discharge your trust. Withhold your hands from striking and from taking that which is unlawful and bad."

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here