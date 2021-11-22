Appearing For UPTET Exam 2021? Here Are Some Crucial Last-Minute Tips For You

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) for the recruitment of teachers in the state is scheduled for November 28, 2021, which means the aspirants have only one week to revise the syllabus. The candidates who clear the UPTEXT Exam will be eligible for the Teacher Recruitment process in primary and upper primary schools under the state government.

UPTET EXAM is a two-level test conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board. The board has activated the link to download the admit card (UPTET Admit Card) from the official website updeled.gov.in.

Since there’s not much time left, the candidates are advised to revise the old topics instead of reading new topics.

>So here are some study tips as you prepare yourself for the UPTET exam:

Revise the old topics this week. Do not start reading anything new from the syllabus.

Don’t buy any new study material at the last moment.

In the last week of the exam, study with your own notes.

Solve previous year’s papers.

Pay more attention to areas you think you are weak in.

Take complete sleep and take care of your health. Eat nutritious food.

Don’t panic during the exam.

Do not discuss any topic shortly before the exam.

Don’t study continuously. Take breaks so that your mind gets rest.

Carry 2-3 photocopies of UPTET Admit Card.

Don’t spend too much time on a single question. If you don’t understand a question, skip it. Come back to it later if you have time.

Do not leave the examination hall before time. Come out only after revising your paper.

