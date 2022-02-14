Application Window for MPPSC SSE Prelims 2021 Reopens; Register At mppsc.mp.gov.in

The MPPSC State Service Exam (SSE) Prelims 2021 application deadline has been extended to February 24. Those interested can apply for the exam via the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission’s (MPPSC) official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in. The deadline for amending details on application forms has been extended from February 16 to February 26, till midnight. Candidates must pay a cost of Rs 50 for each correction to make changes to the application form.

In comparison to the previous year, the number of applications received by the authorities is lower this year. Due to this, applicants have been offered an additional opportunity to register for the State Service Exam.

>Here’s how to apply for MPPSC SSE Prelims 2021:

– Visit MPPSC’s official website at https://mppsc.mp.gov.in.

– On the homepage of the website, select the ‘apply online’ link.

– Then, choose “State Service Examination 2021" from the drop-down menu.

– Fill up the MPPSC SSE Prelims 2021 application form, pay the application fee, and submit it.

– Take a printout of the MPPSC SSE Prelims 2021 application form

The SSE Prelims 2021 exam will be held in two shifts on April 24 by the Commission. The first shift takes place from 10 am to 12 pm. The second shift begins at 2.15 pm. and ends at 4.15 pm. On April 15, the admit cards will be issued on the official site.

>Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the exam must be at least 21 years old, with the maximum age restriction set at under 40 years as of January 1, 2022. Applicants for uniformed positions should not be older than 33 years old.

Candidates with a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university are eligible to apply for the positions.

Those from the general category must pay a cost of Rs 500, while those from the reserved categories must pay a fee of Rs 250 as an application fee.

