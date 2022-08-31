Applications Open for Delhi's Virtual School, to Offer Classes from 9-12, Coaching for NEET, JEE, CUET

The Delhi government has launched a virtual school that will cater to students from outside the national capital too. The school can be attended from anywhere. Launching it via online platforms, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claims the school will have special teachers who are trained to take online classes and aims at increasing the enrolment ratio, especially for those who do not have access to physical schools. The application process for the Delhi Model Virtual School (DMVS) has begun.

While making the announcement, Delhi CM Kejriwal said, “I feel that every student should go to schools but there are many children who do not have access to education, and this move is aimed at ensuring education reaching to children at the last end of the society."

The school will offer online classes including virtual lectures, recorded and live lectures, and skill-based courses, as well as training for competitive exams including JEE Main, NEET, and CUET among others, informed Kejriwal. In its initial phase, the school will teach students in classes 9 to 12. The school will be affiliated with the newly launched Delhi Board of Secondary Education (DBSE).

The application process for the first-ever batch has already begun. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, www.dmvs.ac.in. Anyone who has studied at least till class 8 from a registered school and is in the age group of 13 to 18 years can apply for admission to class 9 in this virtual school.

Talking about the targetted children, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “This school is being launched with an aim to offer education to children who beg on roads, kids from far off villages who do not have a proper school, girls from socially underprivileged backgrounds who are not allowed to take admission to a school outside their neighborhood. Kids who cannot go to school will have the opportunity to access education from home in virtual mode."

The virtual school will have teachers who are specially trained to teach in virtual modes, said Kejriwal. The virtual school will also have a schooling platform created in partnership with Google and Schoolnet India wherein live video, recorded video, digital library, and access modules will be available.

According to the official website, students can engage with classes and learning materials at their own pace, all live classes will be archived for later use, and students can engage with what they have learned in the class in small groups under the supervision of the subject teachers. Additionally, they receive on-demand one-on-one academic mentoring.

DMVS also allows students to take assessments on concepts rather than a certain course syllabus. This means students can study a concept and opt for online assessments when they feel ready for it, as per the official website.

