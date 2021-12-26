Applications Open for Scholarship of Rs 65000 to Pursue Higher Education in Medical, Engineering

Lotus Petal Foundation, a Gurugram-based NGO has invited applications for the second Winnie Sun scholarship programme for aspiring girl students, especially from the weaker economic section, who want to pursue higher education in the field of medicine, engineering, nursing, and pharmacy. The last date to apply for the scholarship programme is till January 31.

Under the scholarship, the foundation will provide financial assistance to girl students from families where the combined family income is less than five lakh per annum. A scholarship amount of up to Rs 65,000 per annum will be given to the student during the duration of the academic course to cover the student’s expenses that will include, fees, living costs, and travel.

Winnie Sun Scholarship: Eligibility

Candidates who are above the age of 18 years can register themselves at the official website.

To be eligible for this scholarship, students belonging to the unreserved category must have passed grades 10 and 12 with a least 70 per cent from a recognised state or central board, whereas students from the reserved category (SC, ST, and OBC) must have a received 60 per cent in classes 10 and 12.

>Winnie Sun Scholarship: How to Apply?

Step 1. Read all terms and conditions carefully.

Step 2. Make sure you fulfill all the mentioned criteria and accept the same.

Step 3. Fill in all the required details. And upload the required documents.

Step 4. Submit the application form. Incomplete application form will not be accepted.

Step 5. Post submission you will get application submission confirmation on your email id. Keep the confirmation for future communication.

The scholarship will be provided to the students who have secured or plan to take admission in any government college for medical (MBBS/BDS), engineering, nursing, and pharmacy, which is recognized by central or state academic department.

Last year, 25 scholars were selected from eight states out of 138 applicants for the three professional courses in engineering, medicine, and allied disciplines. This scholarship has helped students gain admission to major universities such as Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Birla Institute of Technology, and Indian Maritime University, among others, claims the foundation.

