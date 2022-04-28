Apprenticeship-embedded UG Courses Launched by 4 Universities, Check Details Here

Apprenticeship embedded degree programmes have been launched by TeamLease edtech in collaboration with Usha Martin University (Ranchi), Himalayan University (Itanagar), Sikkim Professional University (Gangtok), Mangalayatan University (Aligarh) and Mangalayatan University (Jabalpur).

Students can opt for apprenticeship embedded BA, BSc, BCom and BBA programmes. Classes will be held in the blended mode. Students will also be given an exposure to the world of work, thus making students more employable and job ready. The programmes will also enable students to earn while they learn (monthly stipends), which will address financial constraints that students may face as they enrol onto higher education.

As part of the partnership, the edtech has created a structured course for the students which will enable them to pursue a graduation degree while gaining on the job training through apprenticeships. These programmes have been co-crafted with the sector skill councils, where students will acquire credits for both classroom and on-the-job-training.

“It is encouraging to see that more universities and HEIs are coming forward to launch apprenticeship embedded degrees. In fact, a recent survey that we had conducted indicated that over 92 per cent Indian universities feel that apprenticeship linked degrees are more beneficial for students than regular degrees. This is a major progression in the learning ecosystem as these degrees empower students with quality knowledge, enhanced skills and domain competencies; all while providing them the opportunity to earn while they study," said Shantanu Rooj, CEO and Founder, TeamLease EdTech.

“Apprenticeships are instrumental in addressing the financial burden in learning which adversely affects the gross enrolment ratio in Indian higher education. We are aiming to partner with multiple universities over the course of the year for such programmes, " he added.

Commenting on this collaboration, Hemant Goyal, Chairman, Mangalayatan Group of Universities, Trustee Member for Usha Martin University, Sikkim Professional University and Himalyan University said, “Employability or lack of industry relevant knowledge has been the reason why India’s educated talent are not able to get gainful employment."

