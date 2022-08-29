'Appropriate Action Will be Taken,' Says JNU to Agitating Students Over Release of Fellowship Funds

Amidst the ongoing protest students by the students of Jawarharlal Nehru University (JNU) and right-wing students association, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), demanding release of scholarship funds, the JNU officials on Monday said that they are held a meeting with the agitating students and will take action soon.

“In its efforts to establish a dialogue with the agitating students, JNU officials & senior faculty members met them twice last week & today along with Registrar. They appealed for a dialogue on behalf of the VC & assured that appropriate action will be taken on the issues raised," JNU said in a tweet.

JNU students, who were demanding the release of scholarship funds alleged they were hit by security staff on campus.. They said two security guards had attacked the students who were seeking the release of research fellowship funds by the JNU administration, which they claimed they had not received for over a year.

The ABVP president along with a visually impaired student were allegedly injured following clash with security guards at JNU, the student organisation claimed. Around a dozen students have been hurt in the assault, the right-wing group said.

A video of the altercation between the security personnel and the students was shared on Twitter by the right-wing student group. “After exposing the corruption of the Rector of JNU, when the ABVP JNU activists were agitating for the stalled scholarship of JNU students for years, the goons of the Rector posted as the security guard of JNU attacked the students," tweeted the BJP-linked students’ association.

As per the students they have not received their JRF funding, MCM (Merit-cum-Means), or non-NET scholarships. The protesting students alleged that officials often misbehave, lie to them, and don’t address their complaints even after giving them time. They say they won’t budge from the office till the scholarship funds are released to the students.

