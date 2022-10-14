The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the posts falling under Group-I. The notice for the same concerns two Carried Forward (CF) and 90 fresh vacancies.

The online application process for the recruitment began on Thursday, October 13, and is set to conclude on November 2, with the last date of submission of the payment fee being November 1.

The preliminary recruitment test will be an objective-type examination whereas the Mains will be descriptive in nature.

While the tentative date for the preliminary exam is December 18, the main exams are likely to be conducted in the second half of March 2023. Depending on the post, the pay ranges between Rs 54,060 to 1,51,370.

APPSC Recruitment: How to Apply

Step 1: First-time applicants must complete the one-time profile registration (OTPR) on the Commission’s website to obtain an OTPR ID.

Step 2: After this, log into the website with the username (OTPR ID) and the password and click on “Online Application Submission".

Step 3: Next, click on the payment link against the notification number you wish to apply for. After verifying all the pre-populated fields, the payment form can be submitted.

Step 4: After checking all the data, the candidate must fill in application-specific data, which are used to calculate the fee. After submitting the payment form, the applicant will be able to see the payment reference ID. Click “OK" and select any of the online payment options to complete the payment process.

Step 5: Following the successful payment, the candidate will receive a payment reference ID and be directed to the application form. Providing the payment reference ID, alongside other details, is necessary to complete filling out the form. Upon submission of the application, an application receipt is generated. The candidate must print and save the application receipt for future reference.

Step 6: Once the application is submitted successfully, the application form will be open for corrections. Candidates may note that in case of a payment failure, the process needs to be repeated from step 2 onwards.

