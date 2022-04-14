APPSC Invites Applications for 259 Posts of Trained Graduate Teacher, Salary up to Rs 1,42,000

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited applications for various posts of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT). Candidates can apply online through the official website of at appsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is May 13. Candidates can apply for a total of 259 posts of TGT in 12 subjects. The subjects include English, Hindi, Political science, Geography, Economics, History, Biology, Mathematics, and Agriculture among others.

APPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: In order to be eligible to apply, the candidates must be not less than 21 years of age and not more than 33 years of age as on May 13, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for APST candidates by 5 years and another 5 years for governmental and semi-governmental departmental staff of Arunachal Pradesh. The upper age limit has been relaxed by 15 years for APST PwD candidates.

Educational qualification: Candidates must also have a bachelor’s degree in the concerned subject from a recognized university with BEd. Those who have appeared or are appearing in the final year examination are also eligible to apply.

APPSC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of APPSC

Step 2: Look for the notification of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and click on ‘Apply now’

Step 3: Register yourself by giving the basic details

Step 4: Login using your credentials and fill the application form. Enter the necessary details and upload the required documents

Step 5: Proceed to pay the application fee

Step 6: Submit the application form and save it for future reference.

APPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fees

The fee is Rs 150 for APST (Arunachal Pradesh Schedule Tribes) applicants and Rs 200 for other applicants.

APPSC Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection for the posts will be done on the basis of a written exam followed by an interview or viva-voce. The written examination will consist of two papers of 100 marks each and will cover two subjects namely general English and general knowledge. Paper 1 will have objective-type questions while paper 2 will consist of conventional essay-type questions. Both papers will cover the entire subject of the concerned subject.

Candidates are required to score a minimum 33 per cent of marks in each subject and a minimum 45 per cent aggregate to qualify for the interview round. Candidates selected after the written examination will be required to give a Viva Voce on classroom teaching having a weightage of 50 marks.

APPSC Recruitment 2022: Salary

Successfully selected candidates can draw a salary between Rs 44,900 and Rs 1,42,000.

