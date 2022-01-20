APSC Stenographer Recruitment: Application Deadline Extended, Selection via Speed Test

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has extended the last date to apply for the posts of stenographer grade –I, under the Secretariat Administration Department. The last date to apply for the post was January 16 it has now been extended up to January 30. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancy via the official website of the commission, apsc.nic.in.

Vacancy Details

Stenographer Grade –I (English): 34

Stenographer Grade-I (Language): 10

APSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

>Educational qualification: The minimum qualification to apply for the post is a degree from any recognized university. They must have a minimum of six years of service as stenographer grade-II or III or in both cadres.

>Age limit: The candidates must not be less than 21 years of age or more than 38 years as of January 1, 2021.

APSC Recruitment 2021: How To Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of APSC

Step 2. Click on the recruitment link

Step 3. Register yourself

Step 4. Fill in the application form. Submit

Step 5. Download and take a print out of the filled application form for further use

Selection process

Candidates have to pass the speed test — 120 w.p.m in English and 100 w.p.m in Assamese or Bengali, or Hindi before they sit for the second speed test of 150 w.p.m in English and 120 w.p.m in the language following which they will be eligible to get appointed as stenographer grade –I.

