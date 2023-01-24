APSCHE Releases Entrance Exam Schedule for 2023, AP EAPCET on May 15

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the exam dates for all common entrance tests for the academic session 2023-24. The detailed exam schedule is available on the official website — apsche.ap.gov.in. APSCHE holds various undergraduate and postgraduate common entrance exams for admission to colleges and universities across Andhra Pradesh.

As per the notice, the Andhra Pradesh State Engineering, Agricultural, and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2023 will be conducted on May 15. Those candidates who have cleared the class 12 exam or will appear this year can apply for the exam. The Andhra Pradesh State Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2023 will be held on May 20. While the Andhra Pradesh State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) 2023 will be conducted on June 6 to 10.

APSCHE Entrance Exam Schedule 2023

AP EAPCET — May 15

AP ECET — May 5

AP EAPCET MPC — May 15 to 22

AP EAPCET BPC — May 23 to 25

AP ICET — May 25 to 26

AP PGECET — May 28 to 30

AP LAWCET — May 20

AP EDCET — May 20

AP PGCET — June 6 to 10

AP RCET — June 12 to 14

The detailed notification of the exams including the application and exam dates, will be released in due course of time. The council is currently conducting the AP counselling 2022 process which will be completed by January 31.

Meanwhile, Chinta Anuradha, the Member of Parliament from Andhra Pradesh’s Amalapuram, had earlier written to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan requesting a relaxation in attempts of JEE aspirants. She sought an extra attempt for candidates in JEE Main and JEE Advanced candidates in the upcoming session.

“I would request you to Sir to kindly take steps to relax the eligibility criteria of JEE Main 2023 to permit students who passed their class 12 board examination in 2020 to appear for the exam," the letter read. The MP also requested an extra attempt for students to appear in the JEE Advanced.

