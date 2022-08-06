Are You A Techie Looking for Job Opportunities? Check List of Software Engineering Internships to Apply For

Internships are a great way to kick-start and shape your career. They offer you an opportunity to explore the fields in which you would like to work and also enhance your CV so it looks better to the employer. Before beginning your career with a full-time job, it is always great to have some relevant experience on your hands and internships are the best way to provide you with it.

Here we have compiled a list of internships for aspiring software engineers. If you aspire to be a techie, do not miss these opportunities and apply as soon as possible.

REACT NATIVE DEVELOPMENT INTERNSHIP AT ANTINO LABS PRIVATE LIMITED

This is an internship that comes with a job offer. It will be of 6 months duration. The company is based in Gurugram but will provide work from home/ deferred joining till the current Covid-19 situation improves. The last date to apply is August 19 at Internshala. It will offer a stipend of Rs 15,000 per month.

PROGRAMMING JOB/INTERNSHIP AT CODEJUDGE IT SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED

This is a 2-month long internship where the intern will have to create algorithm and data structure questions and ensure that the solutions to these questions are optimal and of good code quality. The internship offers a monthly stipend of ₹10,000. Interested candidates can apply by August 17 at Internshala.

MICROSOFT POWERAPPS PROGRAMMING AT INTELLICONNECT TECHNOLOGIES LLP

The interns will learn to do low code programming using Microsoft PowerApps and PowerAutomate. The internship with a duration of 6 months offers a stipend between Rs 6,000,-8,000 per month. The company is based in Pune, Thane, but work from home option is available till the Covid-19 situation improves. The last date to apply is August 16 at Internshala.

SOFTWARE ENGINEER (C/C++ DEVELOPMENT) INTERNSHIP AT AAROHIN TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD

Another internship that comes with a job offer. The selected candidates will work on C/C++-based development and test case development of the code developed. The company is based in Bangalore and offers Rs 10,000 monthly stipend for a 6-months long internship. Last date to apply is August 16 at Internshala.

MEDICAL CODING INTERNSHIP AT CAREER LINES

The responsibilities of the interns will include conducting online and offline classes, developing curriculum and creating presentations and assisting in understanding medical coding. The internship role is offered at multiple locations including Karur, Madurai, Dindigul and Tiruchirapalli. This 2-month-long internship comes with a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000. The last date to apply is today at Internshala.

