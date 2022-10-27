Army Ordnance Corps (AOC), Ministry of Defence is accepting online applications for the position of Material Assistant (MA). The eligible applicants can submit their applications for the open positions via aocrecruitment.gov.in by November 12.

A total of 419 positions will be filled during the recruitment process. The notification states that all positions have an All India Service Liability and that those chosen would have a two-year probationary term. The last date for submission of the online application is 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement.

AOC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Age- The applicant must be between 18 and 27 years of age.

Education Qualification- In terms of the educational requirements, the candidate must be a graduate in any discipline from an accredited university, or have a material management or engineering diploma from an accredited institution, in any discipline.

AOC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website aocrecruitment.gov.in

Step 2. Register with personal information

Step 3. Log in and then apply for the vacant positions.

Step 4. Complete the form and submit it.

Step 5. Print the application for future reference.

AOC Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

1. Written Examination

2. Physical Efficiency; Measurement Test

3. Document Verification

4. Medical Examination

The written exam will only contain objective type-multiple choice questions. With the exception of English Language; Comprehension, the questions will be given in both English and Hindi.

The examination will consist of objective-type questions to be completed on Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) Sheets. There will also be negative marking where a candidate will lose 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer.

Exam Pattern and Syllabus will be released along with the full detailed announcement by the Army Ordnance Board. Applicants can keep an eye out for updates under “Latest News" on the official website www.aocrecruitment.gov.in.

