Army Ordnance Corps is recruiting for the post of Tradesman Mates and Firemans. A total of 1793 seats are available for the aspirants. The application for the posts is open until February 26, 2023. To file in the application, aspirants can click on the link- https://www.aocrecruitment.gov.in/

Candidates selected for the post will work as probationary officers for the first two years of their service.

Eligibility Criteria

A citizen of India, Bhutan, Nepal, and a Tibetan refugee, who came to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India.

The age limit for the two posts is between 18 to 25 years of age. Age relaxation will be given to certain communities. Candidates are requested to refer to the detailed advertisement of the posts- https://www.aocrecruitment.gov.in/AOC-PDF/DetailedAdvertisement.pdf

Aspirants must possess a class 10 matriculation certificate from the board or equivalent from a recognized board.

Candidates have to remember that the application can only be filed online via https://www.aocrecruitment.gov.in/. No correction window period will be open for aspirants hence their name, father’s name, date of birth, category, marks & other particulars should match as recorded in the matriculation or equivalent certificate.

Instructions for filing online application

Candidates are required to upload scanned copies of the following documents: -

(a) ID Proof (Aadhar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport only of size 30-50 KB each).

(b) Latest passport-size photograph (not more than 3 months old from the date of application and the face of the candidate should be clearly visible with both ears and should cover at least 70% of the photo.).

(c) Class 10th passing certificate, issued by the matriculation board or equivalent from a recognized board or any other such documents.

Candidates can get the details of shortlisted aspirants from the recruitment test- at www.aocrecruitment.gov.in. Applicants will get a first come and first serve basis for the allotment of exam centres. In the application forms, candidates have to mention their choice of postings in order of preference.

Exam Patterns

The paper will consist of multiple-choice questions only. The questions will be set both in English and Hindi.

There will be a provision of negative marking (0.25 marks for each wrong answer) in written tests for incorrect answers.

The syllabus of the written test will include general intelligence and reasoning, English, numerical aptitude, and general awareness. For more information aspirants can refer to https://www.aocrecruitment.gov.in/AOC-PDF/DetailedAdvertisement.pdf

