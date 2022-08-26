Army Public School is Hiring Teachers for PGT, TGT, PRT Posts at awesindia.com, How to Apply

The Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) has invited applications for the recruitment of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT) posts across various Army schools. Candidates may send their application online at AWES’ official website, awesindia.com, on or before October 5.

While CTET/TET is not mandatory for applications for OST, teaching certificates are required at the time of appointment. Candidates who have not qualified CTET/TET but found fit in all other aspects may be considered for appointment on vacancies which may be adhoc in nature till attainment of the required qualification.

Also read| FCI is Hiring for 113 Manager Posts, Salary up to Rs 1,40,000, Registrations Begin Tomorrow

Advertisement

Army Public School Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification:

PGT: Candidates must possess a post-graduation degree along with a BEd. A minimum of 50 per cent is required in both degrees

TGT: A graduation degree and BEd with no less than 50 per cent marks

PRT: The candidates should have a graduation degree and two-year DElEd/BElEd. Candidates with BEd can also apply provided they have completed a six-month PDPET/bridge course from an NCTE-recognized institute with 50 per cent marks in both.

Furthermore, experienced candidates must possess a minimum of 5 years and a maximum of 10 years of experience in the relevant category.

Age limit: For eligibility, fresher candidates should be below the age of 40 whereas the experienced candidates must not be over 57 years as on April 1, 2023.

Army Public School Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to Army Public School portal

Step 2: Click on recruitment notification

Advertisement

Step 3: Register, fill in the form, pay fees

Step 4: Save acknowledgement form

Army Public School Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection will be done through a multi-tier process starting with a screening test on November 5 and 6. The result of the screening test will be announced on November 20. Candidates who clear the screening test will be eligible for applying for teaching posts at various Army Public Schools.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here