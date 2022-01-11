Army Public Schools Hiring Teachers at PGT, TGT, PRT Posts, Applications Closing Soon

The Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) has invited applications for the recruitment of PGT, TGT, PRT teachers in Army Public Schools (APS) located at 137 military cantonment locations across the country. Interested candidates may apply online at AWES portal, awesindia.com on or before the last date of application, January 28.

The exact number of vacancies will be specified by the concerned APS as per their recruitment. The nature of the posts of teachers in various categories can be regular or fixed-term contractual and shall be infirmed with the announcement of the vacancies. Appointments under the ‘regular’ category will be liable to transfer depending upon the need of the organisation.

>Army Public School Teacher Recruitment: Eligibility

>Education: To be eligible to apply for the recruitment of PGT, the candidates must have passed their post-graduation and B.Ed with at least 50 per cent marks. For the TGT, the qualification criteria are graduation degree and B.Ed with a minimum of 50 per cent marks whereas for the PRT recruitment, the candidates need to have a graduation degree and a Two-year Diploma in Elementary Education or B.Ed. Additionally, the candidate must ensure fulfilment NCTE rules and notification for minimum qualification.

>Age Limit: Candidates with less than 5 years of work experience need to be below the age of 40 years for being eligible for the recruitment. For experienced candidates with more than 5 years of teaching experience in the last 10 years, the maximum age limit is 57 years.

>Arm Public School Teacher Recruitment: Selection Process

The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of their performance in a multi-level recruitment process that will start with an online screening test on February 19 and 20. Qualifiers of the screening test will be issued a scorecard that shall remain valid for life provided that the candidate spicks up a teaching job in a CBSE affiliated school within three years from the screening test.

The test will be followed by a round of interviews and an evaluation of teaching Skills and Computer Proficiency. The result of the screening test will be announced on February 28.

