Arunachal Pradesh Government Along with NITI Aayog Held Workshop to Improve School Education in the State

The Government of Arunachal Pradesh, along with NITI Aayog and Reach to Teach Foundation, held a workshop to finalise post-National Achievement Survey (NAS) interventions for learning enhancement in the state. The objective of the workshop was to create a roadmap for a three-year programme to improve teaching and learning outcomes and improve National Achievement Survey (NAS) performance of the state.

A two-day event was organised by the SCERT, Government of Arunachal Pradesh (GoAP). The workshop was facilitated by Reach to Teach Foundation, who is the technical partner in the tripartite agreement with GoAP and NITI Aayog.

The main vehicle for the implementation of Sustainable Action for Transforming Human Capital in Education (SATH) in Arunachal Pradesh will be Mission LEAP (Learning Enhancement for Arunachal Pradesh) through which the State Government will be launching an education transformation initiative for more than 3,000 Government schools.

Highlighting the importance of this collaborative workshop, Er. Taba Tedir, Minister of Education, Government of Arunachal Pradesh said, “To develop education in Arunachal Pradesh, we need to train our teachers properly. Only then will students receive proper education. This project is the first-of-its-kind in the state. I thank the entire Reach to Teach team and hope we can make Arunachal Pradesh the best in education."

Padmini Singla, Commissioner of Education, Government of Arunachal Pradesh added, “Arunachal Pradesh’s education system has some advantages that we don’t talk about. We have a small number of students, our Teacher-Pupil Ratio is good, and we don’t have a shortage of teachers. There is scope to bring about significant change."

This announcement comes on the heels of NAS 2021 findings highlighting the significant learning loss induced by the pandemic, the performance disparity between rural and urban schools and the digital difficulties incurred by students.

Earlier this year, the State Government signed a tripartite Statement of Intent (SoI) with NITI Aayog and Reach to Teach Foundation to bring about a large-scale school education transformation initiative under NITI Aayog’s Development Support Services for States (DSSS) initiative.

