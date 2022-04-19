Arunachal Pradesh JEE 2022 Registrations Begin at apdhte.nic.in, Engineering Entrance Exam on June 25

The Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh (APDHTE) on Wednesday began the registration process of the Arunachal Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (AP JEE) entrance exam 2022. The application form can be downloaded from the APDHTE website at apdhte.nic.in. The last to apply for the AP JEE 2022 is June 15, 2022.

Candidates can check the examination schedule on the official website of the board at apdhte.nic.in. As per the official notification, the Arunachal Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on June 25. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to seek admission in state-based engineering colleges for BTech, BE, and three-year diploma courses.

APJEE 2022: How to Apply?

Advertisement

Once the registration is open, candidates can apply by following these steps.

Step 1. Visit the APJEE official website - apdhte.nic.in.

Step 2. Candidates need to register by entering basic details like name, email ID, contact number, and other personal details.

Step 3. Once registered, the user ID and password will be sent to the registered email ID and contact number.

Step 4. Log in using the credentials and complete the application form.

Step 5. Upload essential documents like passport-sized photograph and signature as per the specified format.

Step 6. Candidates need to pay the online application fee using net banking/debit card/credit card.

Step 7. After successful payment, click on the “Submit" button.

Step 8. Make sure to take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

APJEE 2022: Application Fee

Advertisement

The application fee is different for different categories. For candidates belonging to State will have to pay Rs 500 for the fee, others will have to pay Rs 700 of the admission fee.

The three-hour exam is a Multiple Choice Question exam, with negative marking. The questions of Mathematics and Science will be of total 300 marks. Arunachal Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2022 syllabus consists of topics of Mathematics and Science subjects of class 10.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.