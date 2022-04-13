As Covid-19 Effect Reduces, Many Contractual Healthcare Workers Terminated

The online and offline protest has been marked by contractual healthcare workers, who have been alleging that some of them are being “removed from service". Workers who were hired during the second wave claim that “after they risked their life during one of the most difficult times for the country", are now being mistreated by the government. Many workers have now also taken to social media platforms to express their woes.

Workers claim that as Covid numbers have decreased, many of them, who were hired during the peak of the second covid wave to treat and take care of covid patients are now being “removed from service".

Earlier this month, many of these workers held protests against the government’s move. The protest was led by the Delhi unit of the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU).

Supporting the medical health workers or Covid warriors, many others have come up to demand "justice" for the workers.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) recently informed Rajya Sabha that more than 50,000 posts are currently lying vacant for workers in various primary health care sectors across the country. After this revelation many have also questioned the government, saying that while there are so many vacant seats, then why are many health workers getting laid off.

Responding to Communist Party of India MP Binoy Viswam’s query, minister of state for health Bharati Pravin Pawar shared data collected by Rural Health Statistics and said that currently there are 51,061 posts vacant for doctors, nurses, health workers and other health professionals across all states and Union territories, reported Hindustan Times. The ministry added that the doctor-citizen population ratio is 1:834, while the nurse-citizen ratio is 1.96:1,000.

Calling out the government's move other people said,

The minister also informed that the number of registered health care professionals in India includes 13,01,319 allopathic doctors, 2.89 lakh dentists and 13 lakh allied and healthcare professionals.

