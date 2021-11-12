As Schools Reopen, ProEves Launches Safety First Certification Training Programme for Staff, Teachers

As schools across the country are reopening, it is crucial that staff and administrations to ensure the safety of students and all stakeholders coming back to physical classrooms. To train administrations across the country, ProEves — ne of India’s largest aggregators of daycares and preschools — has started a safety first certification training programme. The programme aims to build awareness amongst the preschools, creches and daycare centres to better equip their staff and facilities before all these centres are reopened and physical office return to normalcy.

With offices ramping up to open and welcome employees back on premises whether returning on a hybrid or even full-time basis, the chief concern on parents’ minds, is how to meaningfully engage their children while they are at work, without compromising on their health, safety and security, claim ProEves report.

As part of the programme, ProEves has already trained 500 centre staff, and aims to support 5000 centre staff by next year. The states leading the training participants are Karnataka, Haryana, Delhi NCR and Maharashtra, added the report.

Ketika Kapoor, co-founder and CEO of ProEves says, “More than 50% of centres in India are gearing up to welcome small tots back to the centre by end of the year. However, with Karnataka and Haryana guidelines on preschools, the reopening percentage is doubled up for the state of Karnataka and Delhi-NCR and it’s been a welcome move by parents."

In a bid to understand, the impact of reopening of physical schools and offices on working parents, ProEves conducted a survey across 800 centres in India including Metros and Tier-1 cities. The survey, conducted in 50% of schools in Karnataka, 49% in Delhi and 54% in Gurgaon plan to reopen in November – December 2021, releveled that 70% of parents are keen to start their child’s Daycare support if the right Covid Safety measures are in place.

Speaking further about the insights from the survey, Ketika said this is the reason centres across India are lining up for ProEves Covid Safety first training to ensure they open up with the right protocols and with their staff fully trained and vaccinated.

