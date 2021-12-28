As Varsha Gaikwad Tests Covid Positive, Maharashtra Board Students Say Cancel Exams

Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad has tested positive for Covid-19. As she tests positive for the deadly virus, students who will be appearing for the state board exams 2022 are asking the minister to cancel the exams saying if the minister can test positive, then what will happen to students.

“I learned today that I tested positive for COVID-19 after first feeling symptoms yesterday evening. My symptoms are relatively mild. I’m fine and have isolated myself. Request those who met me the past few days to take precautions," tweeted Gaikwad.

>Also read| Maharashtra Board Students Reject Offline Exams, Demand for Online SSC, HSC Papers

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, students raised their concerns amid the growing cases of Omicron in the state. “What’s the guarantee that 12th and 10th Board Students will be safe. The Main Prof. Herself is suffering from the virus. That’s definitely not done. I’m stressed and scared about my mental and physical health. We want strict actions," wrote one user.

“If high profile people like you can get positive imagine small children going to school where no covid protocols are followed. Please keep schools online-only," wrote another.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Maharashtra board or MSBSHSE has already released the exam schedule for the SSC and as well as HSC board exams 2022. The SSC exam will begin on March 15 and continue till April 4 while the HSC will start from March 4 and continue till March 30.

Not just the cancellation of board exams, several Twitter users have also demanded the shutting down of schools and resorting to online classes for the time being. “Exactly.. shut physical schools as schools are forcibly calling kids to school against consent.." wrote one user.

“Please take care Ma’am. Think about us,our future. Please don’t be so ignorant, reopening schools is not the right move right now. No point of night curfew if you are going to let 1000+ people meet in colleges," wrote another. Schools had reopened in the state from December 15 in a phased manner while colleges had reopened much earlier.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.