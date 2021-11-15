As West Bengal Schools Reopen Tomorrow, Schools Ask Parents to Fill Health forms, Set-up Isolation Rooms

Schools in West Bengal are set to reopen after one and a half years of online classes. Students will be allowed to attend physical classes amid strict Covid-19 guidelines. While it will not be mandatory for students to attend physical classes, parental consent will also be a must. Many schools have asked parents to update the health status of their wards daily.

For instance, at South Point High School affiliated to CBSE, parents will be given a link in which they will have to update the health status of their ward in the evening preceding their school day. Many schools will hold batches and not all students will be allowed to attend classes on the first go.

Speaking to News18 South Point Director Krishna Damani said “We are taking all measures, we have sanitized the school premises and have also done antiviral treatment. We are giving utmost importance to hygiene. We have also come up with a daily Health Declaration Form. We will provide links to parents everyday and they will fill up and send to us "

Health Declaration form will keep track of the health of all students daily believes school administration. Some schools have also made isolation rooms and nurse medical facilities too.

Education Minister Bratyo Basu informed that there is no compulsion on attending physical schools only those willing to attend offline classes will be allowed. Schools are taking utmost precaution. Students will have to attend physical schools on alternate days in most schools. Though most guardians and students are upbeat about the school reopening some still is hesitant.

Reema Chatterjee one guardian stated “ Its difficult for students to stay home for so long , but still vaccination for children’s have not started now this is still concern area ."

School campuses were shut for students since March-end last year following the COVID-19 pandemic and teaching was imparted on online mode. Physical classes had started for a brief period for senior school students in mid-February this year to shut down again in April due to the second wave of COVID-19.

