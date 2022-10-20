Ashoka University Announces Chancellor’s Merit Scholarship for Young India Fellowship Class of 2024

Ashoka University today announced the Chancellor’s Merit Scholarship for Young India Fellows. The class of 2024 will be the first to benefit from this scholarship. In addition to the University’s need-based financial aid programme, around 10 Chancellor’s Merit Scholarships will be awarded to outstanding candidates, covering 100% of tuition and residence expenses. Applications for the YIF Class of 2023-24 will open on 31st October 2022.

The Chancellor’s Merit Scholarships will be granted to admitted students who have consistently excelled in their academic, non-academic, and/or professional pursuits and have leadership capabilities. Exceptional candidates will be identified and admitted through the comprehensive admissions process and an additional Scholarship interview.

Professor Rudrangshu Mukherjee, Chancellor and Professor of History, Ashoka University, remarked, “The Young India Fellowship Programme and all the Young India Fellows have a very special and unique place within Ashoka University. Its uniqueness lies in the simple fact it was the first programme that Ashoka University offered — predating the formal establishment of the University. It is with the YIF that Ashoka University began its pursuit of excellence in the world of education and learning. In keeping with this pursuit, the YIF is instituting the Chancellor’s Merit Scholarships which will recognize outstanding individuals who will become Young India Fellows every year. It is the hope that these scholarships will make Fellows aspire to do better than their best."

The Young India Fellowship (YIF), Ashoka University’s flagship programme prepares 100 outstanding individuals to be effective leaders and change-makers in the twenty-first century. It is a one-year, fully residential multidisciplinary post - graduate diploma in Liberal Studies. Over 2100 Alumni are making a difference in areas of government, civil society, development, academia, research, sports, performing arts, multilateral organizations, the corporate sector, and entrepreneurship.

