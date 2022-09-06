Asia-Pacific Institute of Management Offers Scholarship Worth Rs 3.5 Crore via CAT, XAT, CMAT, MAT Scores

The Asia-Pacific Institute of Management is offering scholarships to the applicants enrolled in to its programmes worth Rs 3.5 crore. The institute’s scholarship programme offers assistanc to PGDM (general), PGDM (healthcare management), PGDM (big data analytics), PGDM (banking and financial services) and PGDM (marketing) aspirants.

As per the eligibility criteria, candidates must have the merit-cum-performance based scholarship programme is available for the applicants with high percentile scores in CAT, XAT, CMAT, and MAT common entrance exams.

Marks in qualifying exam:

CAT > 75 percentile

XAT > 85 percentile

CMAT > 90 percentile

MAT > 95 percentile

Graduation > 60%

The final decision for the grant of Late BB Verma scholarship will be taken by the scholarship award committee on the basis of the cumulative assessment of their common entrance test score, performance in group discussion and personal interview and on overall assessment by the committee. Thereafter, the fee waiver (if any) will be decided.

“Candidates appearing in Final Year Graduation Examination (first attempt) in Summer 2022 can also apply. Such candidates will have to produce final year result of Graduation with minimum 60 per cent marks in aggregate on or before 31st Oct 2022," reads the official notice by Asia-Pacific Institute of Management.

The award of scholarship will be in two phases — 50 per cent in first year and 50 per cent in second year. In the first year, the scholarship will be awarded to a limited number of scholars on a first-come, first-serve basis, subject to availability of seats against admissions. The total number of scholarship is 30, worth up to Rs 100000, for deserving meritorious students. To get the scholarship in the second year, it is mandatory for students to maintain a minimum GPA of 8.5 and above (out of 10.0) in every trimester in first year academic result. The student must maintain 85 per cent attendance in every subject in each of the trimesters of first and second year, the institute added.

