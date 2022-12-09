Assam Board HSLC 2023 Exam Datesheet Out, First Paper on March 3

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has published the date sheet for the High School Leaving Certificate Examinations (HSLC) 2023. Candidates who are slated to appear in the Class 10 exams in March next year can view the complete exam schedule on the official website, sebaonline.org.

According to the timetable, the Class 10 exam is slated to commence on March 3 next year with the English paper. The exams are going to conclude on March 20 with subjects - Advance Mathematics, History, Geography, and others.

The HSLC exam is slated to be conducted in two shifts. The first one is a morning shift starting from 9:00 am and ending at 12:00 pm. The next one is an afternoon shift which will run from 1:30 to 4:30 pm. The duration of the papers is 3 hours.

Advertisement

Students will be given 5 minutes extra time to read the question paper in both sessions before the exam begins. Candidates are advised to reach their allotted centre half an hour to 1 hour prior to the exams. They should further remember to carry their hall tickets while going for the paper else they will not be allowed to enter.

Assam Board HSLC 2023 exams: Preparation Tips

Students preparing for the Assam HSLC exam 2023 should properly check the entire Assam Class 10 syllabus. In addition, they should focus on solving and analysing the last year’s question papers. These will help them become acquainted with the exam pattern and marking scheme. It will be beneficial to students if they devote more time to revision.

Meanwhile, Assam class 10 practical examinations are going to be administered on February 24 and February 25. The practical exam follows the same shift pattern as the theory paper. This year’s practical examination will also be held in theory exam centres.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Education News here