Assam Board to Announce HSLC Results by June First Week

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) is all set to release the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) soon. According to the SEBA officials, the board is likely to release the class 10 examination result by June 4. The ones who are waiting eagerly for their results can check their results at the official website of the Assam board — sebaonline.org.

A SEBA official said that the HSLC evaluation process is almost completed, however, the exact result date is yet to be decided. It will tentatively be released by the first week of June, reported a leading news daily.

This year, the Assam board conducted the class 10 examination from March 15 to March 31 in an offline mode. More than 4 lakh students appeared in the examination. The board followed strict COVID-19 protocols to protect children against infection.

Assam HSLC Result 2022: Steps to check

Step 1: Open the official website of SEBA

Step 2: Look for the link that reads, “Assam HSLC Result 2022" and click on that.

Step 3: Now, enter your required credentials such as roll number, name and date of birth. Click on submit.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screens.

Step 5: Download the scorecard and keep a hard copy for future reference.

Students will need to keep their admit cards handy in order to cross-check their examination roll no. After the results are announced, due to heavy traffic, the website often crashes. Hence, students must wait for some time and then, reopen the official portal after a few minutes. They must also keep an eye on the official website for further updates related to alternative methods of checking board results.

Meanwhile, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will announce the class 12 board results by June 20, however, an official date is yet to be announced. Students will be able to check their results at results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, assamonline.in, assamresult.in, once the result is out.

