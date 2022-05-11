Assam CEE 2022 Registrations Open for BTech Admissions, All You Need to Know

The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has begun the Assam CEE 2022 registration process on May 10. The registration is in online mode and interested candidates can fill the Assam CEE application form on the official website — astu.ac.in. The last date to do so is May 31.

The Assam CEE 2022 will be conducted from 11 am to 2 pm on July 3. It is held for admission of selected candidates into the first semester BTech programmes in the engineering colleges of Assam. The result is scheduled to be declared within ten days from the date of examination. Candidates who will appear in the Assam CEE 2022 exam will to fill the application using required documents.

Assam CEE 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have cleared or appearing for class 12 exam with math, physics, chemistry and English as core subject. They must also score 50 per cent in the 12th exam. For SC candidates, it 45 per cent and for ST, it is 40 per cent.

Assam CEE 2022: How to apply

Step 1. First, visit the Assam CEE official website

Step 2. Click on the “Assam CEE application form" link appearing on the homepage.

Step 3. Log in to the online portal using credentials and fill in important details in the application form such as the candidate’s name, address, communication details, academic qualifications, and more.

Step 4. Next, upload documents such as passport-sized photograph and signature

Step 5. Pay the application fee

Step 6. Review the form and at last hit the “Submit" button.

Step 7. Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Assam CEE 2022: Application Fees

The application fee is Rs 850 which needs to be paid in the online mode through net banking, debit card or credit card.

Assam CEE Registration 2022: Exam Pattern

The exam will be of three hour duration and will be based on the syllabus of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). The examination will be of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) type and will comprise questions from the subjects of physics, chemistry and mathematics. Candidates will be awarded four marks for every correct answer while one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

