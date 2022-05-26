Assam CM Enjoys Mid-day Meal with Students in State's First-ever Tea Estate Model School

“Never in my life I thought that I would sit beside the Chief Minister of Assam," said Narayan Majhi, class 7 student of the Sonajuli Tea Estate Model High School. Assam Chief Minsiter Himanta Biswa Sara inaugurated state’s first tea model school in Rangapara of Sonitpur, Assam. He also sat with students and ate the mid-day by the school. One of Samanta’s young friend Narayan Majhi, the seventh grader told media that the CM promised a proper football field at their new school.

For many like Narayan Majhi who have enrolled in the new tea garden model school this year, it is a new experience altogether, as earlier all tea garden schools of Assam were primary schools and for the higher studies they had to travel distances, which most did not opt for.

Advertisement

A total of 119 such schools are being built in tea gardens across Assam, of which 96 becomes functional from May 25.

On Wednesday 96 such schools were inaugurated by Assam Chief Minister. Inaugurating two such schools in Tezpur’s Ghagra and Rupajuli tea estates, Sarma said, “For the first time in 75 years, with focus on the Tea community, we are setting up Adarsha Vidyalayas for their children. I am sure these schools will give huge boost to education and ensure holistic development of the tea community."

“It’s an attempt to rectify old mistakes. If previous governments or ministers had set up high schools in tea garden areas, then the state would have been benefited much. We are also going to teach subjects like mathematics, science in English medium so that students can excel in their academics and be ready for future," he added.

In the 2017-18 state budget, the Assam government had proposed to set up 200 tea garden schools, including 119 high schools, of which 97 will start this session. Assam government had in 2020 established the State-Owned Priority Development fund to set up 119 model high schools in strategically-located tea estates. The State PWD was entrusted with constructing these schools at Rs 1.19-crore each, a total cost of Rs 142.50 crore.

Advertisement

“Happy to announce that 14,594 students have so far enrolled in the newly started Adarsha Vidyalayas across 96 tea garden areas in Assam. I am sure these schools will give huge boost to education and ensure holistic development of the Tea community." Tweeted Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.