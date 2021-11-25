Assam down town University Records 90% Placements, Highest Salary Rs 25 LPA

Assam down town University (AdtU) has recorded 90 per cent placement between 2019 and 2020, the varsity claims. The job offers secured by AdtU students include an average salary package of Rs 4 lakhs per annum, with some salary packages reaching as high as Rs 25 lakhs per annum. The university has collaborated with more than 300 recruiting partners and secured more than 700 job offers for its students, as per the official statement.

The university has partnered with multinational and national firms such as Amazon, BYJU’s, Wipro, TCS, Cognizant, Capgemini, IBM, HCL, Accenture, P&G, Cipla, Nestle, HP, Genpact, Apollo Group, NIMHANS, Taj Chennai, Lemon Tree Group of Hotels, and Radisson Group among many others.

Advertisement

>Also read| IIM Bangalore Summer Placement: 513 Students Get 542 Internship Offers in two Days

Debapriya Paul, a student of AdtU MBA 2021 batch received the highest number of placements such as Tech Mahindra, First Connect, BYJU’S, Caliche, Upgrad, and Magdarshak. Currently, she is associated with Planet Spark as Business Development Counsellor, drawing a salary of Rs 7.6 LPA.

Dr NC Talukdar, Vice-Chancellor, Assam down town University said, “During the pandemic and lockdown when there is a large number of job cuts everywhere, we are extremely happy that more than 90 per cent of our students have got placements within a very short period of time. Our endeavour would be to take the placements up to 100 per cent in the future."

>Read| IIT Madras Records Highest Pre-Placements Offers in 5 Years, Maximum from Core Engineering, R&D Sectors

One of the students Chhohan Das who has been placed in Alembic Pharmaceutical the university curriculum focuses on the course material as well as preparing students to face the real deal. “Mock interviews are held for boosting confidence and necessary guidance is provided in case of doubts. I’ve got placed in several reputed companies such as Tech Mahindra and Margdarshak previously," he adds. Established in 2010, AdtU has around 8,000 students enrolled in more than 60 carefully designed programmes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.