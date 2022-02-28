Assam Govt Opens Helpline for People Stranded in War-hit Ukraine, 10 Students Reach India

Ten students from Assam stranded in war-torn Ukraine have been evacuated along with other Indians so far and they have reached New Delhi and Mumbai on separate flights, the state administration said. The Assam government said it has been in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure safe return of all people from the state, who are stuck in the restive country.

The administration has also given WhatsApp numbers and email ids, along with a web link for people, who are still stranded in war-hit Ukraine so that they can reach out to the authorities. A statement issued by the state government on Sunday said personnel of Assam Bhavan in Mumbai and New Delhi have received the students and made necessary arrangements to send them home.

Two of the 10 students who have been evacuated arrived in Mumbai, and others in New Delhi. “Tickets have been arranged by the Government of Assam," the statement said. All of them have been studying in various universities and colleges in Ukraine. “Of the 10 students, some have reached Guwahati, while arrangements are being made to bring others back here," an official said on Monday. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said teams of his government will ensure all assistance to these students.

Advertisement

India had on Saturday begun the evacuation of its stranded citizens amid the Russian military offensive in Ukraine, with the first chartered flight bringing back 219 people from Bucharest to Mumbai. The Ukrainian airspace has been closed for civil aircraft operations since February 24 morning when the Russian military attacked the country. As per estimates, more than 100 students hailing from Assam are presently stranded in different parts of Ukraine. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had on Sunday said India has evacuated around 2,000 of its citizens from Ukraine and 1,000 of them have been brought back home on chartered flights from Hungary and Romania.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.