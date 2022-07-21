Assam Govt Reviews College Teachers to Identify Fake Degree Holders

As many as 70 PhD theses of college teachers were called by the Directorate of Higher Education, Government of Assam to verify the genuineness on Monday while another 125 teachers face the screening committee of DHE to defend their master’s degrees to be true and not fraudulently obtained on Thursday.

As the allegation of teachers joining the newly provincialized colleges with fake degrees is growing wider, the directorate has instituted a screening committee headed by former Vice Chancellor of Dibrugarh University Prof Alak Kumar Buragohain. Sources privy to the entire process informed News18 that as many as 1000 teachers are to be summoned with an entire set of documents starting from birth certificate to PhD if any in various phases.

The same source said in regards to doctorate degree holders the committee is trying to figure out the genuineness of the degree and the credentials of the granting universities as in most cases the degree is original but the procedure to obtain it is bypassed. The committee has also written to universities outside the state urging due diligence of the degrees conferred by them.

It is learned that the teachers in question have obtained their post-graduation and PhD from universities outside the state. Upgradation of their service will depend on the genuineness of their degrees.

Speaking to News18 on Wednesday, Dr Dayananda Pathak, a senior academician from Guwahati said," the day the PhD was asked for promotion and a hike in pay scale, the tendency to obtain these degrees has increased manifold among college teachers. This undue rush was capitalized by the unscrupulous elements."

Another research scholar from Gauhati University, requesting anonymity said, “nowadays everything can be purchased starting from proposal, dissertation, synopsis and even thesis. The mandatory requirement to publish articles in recognized niche academic journals also can be fraudulently managed. He further said a circuit of academic fraudsters is at work round the clock. After obtaining the search history of a scholar they will try to connect to the scholars through social media to establish a chord".

Dr Surojit Bhagawati, a senior academician from Nagaaon speaking to News18 has come up with the idea of maintaining a digital database of college teachers incorporating all credentials and updating them from time to time. The principal of Biswanath College, an institution of repute on the north bank of Brahmaputra said a doctorate degree has become integral to college teaching and even NAAC advises more and more research work; so there is a rush. He further said there was an established set of rule implemented by the UGC. So, due diligence is not very critical but has to be done early to nip the menace in bud.

