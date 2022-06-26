Assam HS Result Date and Time Released

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC 12th result 2022 will likely release tomorrow, June 27. According to the Assam CM’s announcement of the HS result date and time for 2022, the results will be made public at a press conference at 9 am. AHSEC will publish the AHSEC 12th scorecard 2022 on the official website, ahsec.assam.gov.in, after the results are announced.

Assam CM Made the announcement on Twitter.

To view their scorecard, students must input their Assam High School roll number on their admissions card along with any other requested information. Below are the steps to verify and download the scorecard from the official website.

Assam HS Result 2022: How to download scorecard?

Step 1. Go to the official website– ahsec.assam.gov.in

Step 2. On the appeared homepage, click on the result tab

Step 3. Candidates will be redirected to a new page, click on the Assam HS result 2022 link

Step 4. On the appeared login page, key in your roll number and password

Step 5. Assam HS result would appear on the screen

Step 6. Check and download the result

Step 7. Take a printout for future references

Assam Class 12th result for all streams including Science, Arts, and Commerce will be released. There will be a release of the Class 12 results in Assam for all courses, including Science, Arts, and Commerce. Around 2.5 lakh students registered for the Assam 12th exams, which were held from March 15 to April 12, 2022.

The board exams were held in two sessions — the first session was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and the second session began from 1:30 pm and was held till 4:30 pm. Last year, the pass percentage in HS Science was 99.06 percent, in Arts it was 98.93 percent and in Commerce, it was 99.57 percent.

