Assam HS Result LIVE Updates: AHSEC 12th Marksheet at ahsec.assam.gov.in, How to Download

|Year
|Pass Percentage
|2021
|99.57%
|2020
|88.18%
|2019
|87.59%
|2018
|84.64%
|2017
|82.72%
|2016
|86.01%
|2015
|81.82%
|2014
|82.70%
|2013
|80.08%
|Year
|Pass Percentage
|2021
|98.93%
|2020
|78.28%
|2019
|75.14%
|2018
|74.68%
|2017
|73.16%
|2016
|79.92%
|2015
|74.07%
|2014
|73.91%
|2013
|70.11%
Students who want to apply for re-checking of answer scripts can apply online from June 30 onwards. The applications will close on July 7. application Forms will be received for Re-checking of Answer Scripts through online mode. Intending candidates may log on www.ahsec.nic.in or www.punarikshan.in.
Assam Class 12th result for all streams including Science, Arts, and Commerce will be released. There will be a release of the Class 12 results in Assam for all courses, including Science, Arts, and Commerce. Around 2.5 lakh students registered for the Assam 12th exams, which were held from March 15 to April 12, 2022.
Step 1. Go to the official website– ahsec.assam.gov.in
Step 2. On the appeared homepage, click on the result tab
Step 3. Candidates will be redirected to a new page, click on the Assam HS result 2022 link
Step 4. On the appeared login page, key in your roll number and password
Step 5. Assam HS result would appear on the screen
Step 6. Check and download the result
Step 7. Take a printout for future references
Students can also check their scores via SMS, students need to type Assam12 and type their roll number and send it to 56263. They will get their result as an SMS alert. The result will also be available at Upolobdha app.
— ahsec.nic.in
— news18.com
— resultsassam.nic.in
— eduassam.com
— assamresults.in
— iresults.net
— assamonline.in
The AHSEC is declaring class 12 board exam results today, June 27. The link to check marks will be available for students in online mode, students can check their scores from 9 am onwards.
Assam HS Result LIVE Updates: The Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council (AHSEC) is releasing the result for Assam class 12 or Assam HS exams today, June 27. The link to check results will be available at ahsec.assam.gov.in, ahsec.nic.in, assamresults.in, and news18.com. The result will also be available at Upolobdha app.
Last year, as many as 98.93% of students passed Assam 12th. This was a jump from 78.28% in 2020. As many as 58,244 students had secured first division in Assam HS in 2021, however, last year since exams were not held and the result was announced based on an alternative assessment, the merit list was not released. This year, merit list including name and marks obtained by toppers will be issued.
Assam HS Result LIVE Updates: From pass percentage to toppers list, when, where, and how to check results online to direct link to check sore – all your queries related to Assam HS results answered here. If you still have any questions on results, college admissions, or school exams, write to us at @news18dtcom
