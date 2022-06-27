Home / News / education-career / Assam HS Result LIVE Updates: AHSEC 12th Marksheet at ahsec.assam.gov.in, How to Download
Assam HS Result LIVE Updates: AHSEC 12th Marksheet at ahsec.assam.gov.in, How to Download

Assam HS Result LIVE Updates: The link to check results will be available at ahsec.assam.gov.in, ahsec.nic.in, assamresults.in, and news18.com.

New Delhi // Updated: June 27, 2022, 08:26 IST
Jun 27, 2022 08:26 IST

Assam HS Results 2022: Commerce Pass Percentage

YearPass Percentage
202199.57%
202088.18%
201987.59%
201884.64%
201782.72%
2016 86.01%
201581.82%
201482.70%
201380.08%
Jun 27, 2022 08:20 IST

Assam HS Arts Pass Percentage

YearPass Percentage
202198.93%
202078.28%
201975.14%
201874.68%
201773.16%
201679.92%
201574.07%
201473.91%
201370.11%

 

Jun 27, 2022 08:17 IST

Assam HS Result 2022: How to Apply for re-checking

Students who want to apply for re-checking of answer scripts can apply online from June 30 onwards. The applications will close on July 7. application Forms will be received for Re-checking of Answer Scripts through online mode. Intending candidates may log on www.ahsec.nic.in or www.punarikshan.in.

Jun 27, 2022 08:13 IST

Assam HS results 2022: Over 2 Lakh students awaiting results

Assam Class 12th result for all streams including Science, Arts, and Commerce will be released. There will be a release of the Class 12 results in Assam for all courses, including Science, Arts, and Commerce. Around 2.5 lakh students registered for the Assam 12th exams, which were held from March 15 to April 12, 2022.

Jun 27, 2022 08:12 IST

Assam HS Result 2022: Direct Link to Check Score

Jun 27, 2022 08:11 IST

Assam HS Results at ahsec.assam.gov.in

Step 1. Go to the official website– ahsec.assam.gov.in

Step 2. On the appeared homepage, click on the result tab

Step 3. Candidates will be redirected to a new page, click on the Assam HS result 2022 link

Step 4. On the appeared login page, key in your roll number and password

Step 5. Assam HS result would appear on the screen

Step 6. Check and download the result

Step 7. Take a printout for future references

Jun 27, 2022 08:03 IST

Assam HS Results 2022: How to Check via SMS

Students can also check their scores via SMS, students need to type Assam12 and type their roll number and send it to 56263. They will get their result as an SMS alert. The result will also be available at Upolobdha app.

Jun 27, 2022 08:01 IST

Assam HS Results 2022: Websites to Check Marks

— ahsec.nic.in
— news18.com
— resultsassam.nic.in
— eduassam.com
— assamresults.in
— iresults.net
— assamonline.in

Jun 27, 2022 08:00 IST

Assam 12th Results: Date & Time

The AHSEC is declaring class 12 board exam results today, June 27. The link to check marks will be available for students in online mode, students can check their scores from 9 am onwards.

Assam HS Result LIVE Updates: The Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council (AHSEC) is releasing the result for Assam class 12 or Assam HS exams today, June 27. The link to check results will be available at ahsec.assam.gov.in, ahsec.nic.in, assamresults.in, and news18.com. The result will also be available at Upolobdha app.

Last year, as many as 98.93% of students passed Assam 12th. This was a jump from 78.28% in 2020. As many as 58,244 students had secured first division in Assam HS in 2021, however, last year since exams were not held and the result was announced based on an alternative assessment, the merit list was not released. This year, merit list including name and marks obtained by toppers will be issued.

Assam HS Result LIVE Updates: From pass percentage to toppers list, when, where, and how to check results online to direct link to check sore – all your queries related to Assam HS results answered here. If you still have any questions on results, college admissions, or school exams, write to us at @news18dtcom

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.